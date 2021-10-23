UrduPoint.com

Top Oil Exporter Saudi Arabia Targets Zero Carbon Emissions By 2060

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:06 PM

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon emissions by 2060

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said on Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said on Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit.

The kingdom, one of the world's biggest polluters, said it would also join a global effort to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

The UN says more than 130 countries have set or are considering a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, an objective it says is "imperative" to safeguard a liveable climate.

"I announce today Saudi Arabia's target to reach net zero emissions by 2060," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the "Saudi Green Initiative" forum.

"I am pleased to launch initiatives in the energy sector that will reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tonnes annually by 2030, thus voluntarily more than doubling the target announced," Prince Mohammed said.

"We also announce the kingdom's accession to the Global Methane Pledge." A statement said Saudi Arabia would "contribute to cutting global methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, as part of its commitment to deliver a cleaner, greener future".

The 2060 target would "enable us to have a smooth and viable transition, without risking economic or social impacts", Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

COP26 President Alok Sharma welcomed the announcement.

"I hope this landmark announcement... will galvanise ambition from others ahead of #COP26," Sharma tweeted, adding he was looking forward to seeing more details on the Saudi plan.

Related Topics

World United Nations Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Gas From Top Million

Recent Stories

European, global leaders gather in a high-level fo ..

European, global leaders gather in a high-level forum at the Expo 2020 Dubai to ..

8 minutes ago
 Italian team's bikes stolen at world championships ..

Italian team's bikes stolen at world championships

2 minutes ago
 10th death Anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto obse ..

10th death Anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto observed

2 minutes ago
 28-member Pakistani contingent to participate in I ..

28-member Pakistani contingent to participate in Int'l Martial Arts

2 minutes ago
 Gunmen free inmates during attack on Nigeria priso ..

Gunmen free inmates during attack on Nigeria prison

2 minutes ago
 Blind murder cases solved, three held: CPO

Blind murder cases solved, three held: CPO

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.