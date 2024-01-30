Toyota Apologises For Scandals As Vehicle Sales Set New Record
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Toyota's chairman said Tuesday he was "ashamed" of recent scandals involving subsidiaries of the Japanese auto giant, as the firm announced record vehicle sales of 11.2 million across its brands last year.
The bumper figure -- an industry record -- sees Toyota retain its position as the world's top-selling automaker for the fourth successive year, thanks to a recovery in demand and easing chip shortages.
Taking only the Toyota and Lexus brands, global volume sales totalled 10.3 million units, but growth fell for Daihatsu, which builds mini-vehicles and is embroiled in a rigged safety test scandal.
Truck and bus-maker Hino, which has also been hit by a scandal related to rigged tests of its engines in Japan, saw volume sales sink almost 10 percent.
It came a day after Toyota said it was suspending shipments of 10 models that use diesel engines linked with testing irregularities at an affiliate, Toyota Industries.
board chairman Akio Toyoda bowed in apology at a press conference on Tuesday and said he was ultimately responsible for the misconduct.
"I deeply apologise for the repeated wrongdoings by Hino Motors, Daihatsu Motor, and Toyota Industries that have caused troubles and worries to customers and stakeholders," he told reporters.
"They lost sight of the values and priorities that should have been upheld," he said, adding that he was "ashamed" of the situation.
"It will take time to recover the trust back from our customers," Toyoda said, promising to lead a "transformation".
