UrduPoint.com

Train Derails In Nebraska As US Transportation Chief Plans To Visit Ohio Wreck - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Train Derails in Nebraska as US Transportation Chief Plans to Visit Ohio Wreck - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Another train in the United States has derailed in Nebraska as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirms plans to visit the site of a separate and toxic train wreck in Ohio, Fox news reported on Tuesday.

At about 1:45 a.m. CST, approximately 31 Union Pacific train cars carrying coal derailed near Gothenburg, Nebraska, Union Pacific Railroad was quoted as saying in the report.

No one was injured in the Nebraska train incident and cleanup has begun, the railroad also reportedly said. The cause of the incident is under investigation, the report said.

The Nebraska incident comes in the wake of a toxic train derailment in Ohio earlier this month, which has left local residents concerned about short- and long-term health impacts of the accident.

Buttigieg told US media on Tuesday morning that he plans on visiting the site of the Ohio derailment when conditions allow.

Buttigieg also announced on Tuesday plans to hold the railroad industry accountable in the wake of the derailments, including calling on railroad companies to provide workers with paid sick leave and notify state-level emergency response teams in advance of sending hazardous materials through their states.

The Transportation Department will also urge Congress to enact stricter safety protocols and increase maximum fines the department can issue rail companies for safety violations, Buttigieg said.

"Profit and expediency must never outweigh the safety of the American people. The freight railroad industry should make these changes now while we continue to act as an administration," Buttigieg said in a statement via Twitter.

Buttigieg added that he looks forward to working with Congress to deliver better safety and accountability for the railroad industry as well.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Twitter Visit United States SITE Congress Media Industry Train Incident

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Ab ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Abu Dhabi

16 minutes ago
 Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

2 hours ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

3 hours ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

3 hours ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.