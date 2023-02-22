Train Derails in Nebraska as US Transportation Chief Plans to Visit Ohio Wreck - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Another train in the United States has derailed in Nebraska as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirms plans to visit the site of a separate and toxic train wreck in Ohio, Fox news reported on Tuesday.

At about 1:45 a.m. CST, approximately 31 Union Pacific train cars carrying coal derailed near Gothenburg, Nebraska, Union Pacific Railroad was quoted as saying in the report.

No one was injured in the Nebraska train incident and cleanup has begun, the railroad also reportedly said. The cause of the incident is under investigation, the report said.

The Nebraska incident comes in the wake of a toxic train derailment in Ohio earlier this month, which has left local residents concerned about short- and long-term health impacts of the accident.

Buttigieg told US media on Tuesday morning that he plans on visiting the site of the Ohio derailment when conditions allow.

Buttigieg also announced on Tuesday plans to hold the railroad industry accountable in the wake of the derailments, including calling on railroad companies to provide workers with paid sick leave and notify state-level emergency response teams in advance of sending hazardous materials through their states.

The Transportation Department will also urge Congress to enact stricter safety protocols and increase maximum fines the department can issue rail companies for safety violations, Buttigieg said.

"Profit and expediency must never outweigh the safety of the American people. The freight railroad industry should make these changes now while we continue to act as an administration," Buttigieg said in a statement via Twitter.

Buttigieg added that he looks forward to working with Congress to deliver better safety and accountability for the railroad industry as well.