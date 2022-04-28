(@FahadShabbir)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Vadim Krasnoselsky, the president of Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria, on Thursday banned the use of drones in the country following recent explosions.

A series of expositions hit Transnistria, which borders Ukraine, on Monday and Tuesday. Blasts were reported at the building of the Ministry of State Security in the capital city of Tiraspol, a radio center near the village of Maiac, and a military unit in the village of Parcani.

"To prohibit the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the airspace of Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic regardless of their type and takeoff weight without prior approval of the Ministry of State Security of PMR," the amended decree, published on the government website, read.

Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev said that Ukraine was behind the explosions. Kiev refuted the allegations, accusing Moscow of carrying out provocations to prove its military operation in Ukraine and open an additional line of offensive in the Ukrainian region of Odesa, which borders Transnistria. Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the explosions were related "to the forces inside Transnistria that are in favor of war and are interested in destabilizing the situation." Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday that Moscow hopes that Transnistria will not be dragged into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.