Transparent Probe Into Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline Blast Under Question - Zakharova

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) A transparent investigation into an explosion at a section of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline is under question, as Kiev will block everything again, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"The investigation, which, in my opinion, needs to be carried out transparently, is, of course, under question because the Kiev regime will again block everything.

They (the Ukrainian authorities) do not need anything. This is the same situation as with the Kakhovka HPP, the same situation as with the Nord Streams. We see the same thing once again with another object of civil infrastructure," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

