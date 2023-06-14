UrduPoint.com

Transparent Probe Into Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline Blast Under Question - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Transparent Probe Into Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline Blast Under Question - Zakharova

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) A transparent investigation into an explosion at a section of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline is under question, as Kiev will block everything again, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"The investigation, which, in my opinion, needs to be carried out transparently, is, of course, under question because the Kiev regime will again block everything.

They (the Ukrainian authorities) do not need anything. This is the same situation as with the Kakhovka HPP, the same situation as with the Nord Streams. We see the same thing once again with another object of civil infrastructure," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The forum will be held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Related Topics

Russia Nord St. Petersburg Same Kiev June Media Event

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

6 minutes ago
 ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

1 hour ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; f ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; for to digitally empower busine ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autis ..

Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autism-friendly facilities

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.