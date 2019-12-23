UrduPoint.com
Trial Of 11 Greek Nationals Over Deadly Norman Atlantic Fire To Begin In April - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Eleven Greek nationals will stand trial in April next year on charges including manslaughter and negligent arson for their alleged role in a deadly fire on board the Norman Atlantic passenger vessel in 2014, a Greek newspaper reported on Monday, citing court documents.

According to the Kathimerini newspaper, eleven people will take the stand in a trial set to begin on April 9, 2020. The defendants include executives of the ferry charterer, ANEK Lines, as well as the lieutenant commander, senior caretaker, apprentice electrician and junior sailors, the newspaper reported, citing the indictment.

The defendants will face charges of manslaughter, negligent arson and dangerous interference in shipping transport, at the negligence level.

According to the newspaper, prosecutors believe that the blaze was preventable, and could have been extinguished if not for a series of mistakes by the crew and the poor state of fire equipment on board.

On December 28, 2014, a fire broke out on the Norman Atlantic ferry that was traveling from Patras in Greece to Ancona in Italy. The blaze started while the vessel was off the coast of Albania. More than 400 passengers were on board, and at least 12 were pronounced dead.

Criminal proceedings for those deemed responsible in the Norman Atlantic fire are also underway in Italy. Charges were filed against thirty people, and two companies, including the charterer ANEK Lines. The Italian trial is set to begin on February 26, 2020 in the city of Bari, according to the ANSA news agency.

