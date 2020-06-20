UrduPoint.com
Trudeau Says Disappointed By China's Decision To Charge 2 Canadians With Espionage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:25 AM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday during a campaign-style stop that he was disappointed by the decision of the Chinese authorities to bring formal espionage charges against two detained Canadians

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday during a campaign-style stop that he was disappointed by the decision of the Chinese authorities to bring formal espionage charges against two detained Canadians.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors in Beijing and Dandong formally charged the two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, with identical spying charges, respectively, the local prosecutor's offices in both cities said in separate statements.

"We are of course disappointed with the decision and the next step taken by the Chinese in the case of the two Michaels," Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister said the Canadian government will coordinate with allies to secure the release of Kovrig and Spavor and assured the public that his cabinet is taking steps, both publicly and privately, to stand up for the two detainees.

Trudeau reiterated that Canada, unlike China, has an independent judicial system and he does not link the detention of the two Canadians and the extradition process against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

Kovrig and Spavor were arrested shortly after Wanzhou was detained in Canada in 2018. Meng is facing extradition to the United States after US prosecutors accused her of playing a role in a company that helped countries, including Iran and North Korea, evade US sanctions.

Beijing has said China's judicial system is also independent and denied the claims that the cases against the two Canadian nationals were politically motivated.

The arrests served as a catalyst for a rift in Chinese-Canadian relations, reducing diplomatic relations to its lowest point in years, which have slightly rebounded amid global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kovrig and Spavor have now been in detention for more than 18 months. Espionage is a capital offense in China.

