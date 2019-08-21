UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration Seeks To End Limits On Migrant Child Detention - Homeland Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 07:34 PM

Trump Administration Seeks to End Limits on Migrant Child Detention - Homeland Security

President Donald Trump's administration has announced plans to end a 1997 legal agreement that limits the amount of time that migrant children can be detained, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019)

"Today, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K.

McAleenan and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar announced a final rule that finalizes regulations implementing the relevant and substantive terms of the Flores Settlement Agreement (FSA)," the release said. "Importantly, the rule will allow for termination of the FSA."

The 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement is a court order that regulates the detention of migrant children and prevents the US Federal government from detaining minors for more than 20 days.

