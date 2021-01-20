Trump Discussed Creation of New Political Party - WSJ

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump has in recent days discussed with associates the formation of a new political party, The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.

This is seen as an effort to exert continued influence after Trump leaves the White House, it said.

The outgoing US leader talked about the issue with a few aides last week, sources said.

Trump said he would like to name the new party the "Patriot Party."

The WSJ said the US president had many supporters, some of whom had not been involved in Republican politics before Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.