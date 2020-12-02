Trump Hints at Running for Presidency in 2024 If Vote Challenge Fails

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) US President Donald Trump hinted to his supporters at the possibility of running for the presidency in 2024 if he loses the 2020 election.

"It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," Trump said at a White House Christmas party, as quoted by Politico.

US media outlets previously reported that Trump may announce his participation in the 2024 presidential campaign soon after the official results show the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in this year's race.

While the official results of the November 3 election have yet to be announced, all major US media outlets have called the race for Joe Biden. Though Trump authorized the start of a formal transition to the Democrat team in late November, he has not conceded his defeat, challenged election results in several states in court and vowed to keep strongly fighting alleged voter fraud.