Trump Invites Netanyahu to Washington Next Week to Discuss Mideast Peace - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington next week to discuss regional issues and peace in the country, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters at the American embassy in Jerusalem.

"President Trump asked me to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to the White House next week," Pence said sitting alongside the prime minister.

Pence said that he was grateful Netanyahu accepted the invitation. Pence also said that, at Netanyahu's suggestion, Benny Gantz, the leader of the opposition Blue and White party, will join the talks.

The White House Press Secretary, in a statement after Pence's announcement, specified that Trump's talks with the two leaders would take place on Tuesday, January 28.

Netanyahu's visit, the statement added, was an opportunity to discuss shared US and Israeli regional and national security interests.