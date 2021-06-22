UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Not Considering Becoming Next House Speaker In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:10 AM

Trump Not Considering Becoming Next House Speaker in 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The former US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was not considering vying for the role of the House of Representatives in 2022 though he is aware of the mounting rumors.

"I have heard the talk and it's getting more and more. But it is not something that I would have considered, but certainly there is a lot of talk about it," Trump said in an interview with conservative outlet Real America's Voice.

The former US President also noted that he has a good relationship with the House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who can potentially become the next speaker if the Republicans win back the majority after the midterm elections in the last quarter of 2022, and hopes "to do everything traditionally.

"

In a recent interview to Fox news on Saturday McCarthy confirmed that Trump was considering to run for the speaker chair and become the first unelected official in the position.

In early June, in another interview, Trump said he was interested in the idea of becoming the House speaker to come back to the American big politics before 2024 when the next presidential elections will take place.

Related Topics

Minority Trump June

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

2 hours ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

2 hours ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

2 hours ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

2 hours ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

2 hours ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.