Trump Says Constitutional Process Must Continue, Every Vote Legally Cast Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in pre-recorded statement that the constitutional process must be must continue and all legal votes have to be accounted for.

"The constitutional process must be allowed to continue," Trump said on Wednesday. "We are going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted and that no illegal ballot is counted."

Trump added that the right to vote is at the heart of American democracy and the integrity of the 2020 presidential and future elections is at stake.

As many states continue to finalize and certify the results of the US presidential election, major US news networks have called the 2020 US Presidential election for Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump has also claimed victory, disputing the projections and initiating a number of legal challenges, contesting the election results in several key battleground states citing alleged wide-spread election fraud.