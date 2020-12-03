UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Constitutional Process Must Continue, Every Vote Legally Cast Counted

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:50 AM

Trump Says Constitutional Process Must Continue, Every Vote Legally Cast Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in pre-recorded statement that the constitutional process must be must continue and all legal votes have to be accounted for.

"The constitutional process must be allowed to continue," Trump said on Wednesday. "We are going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted and that no illegal ballot is counted."

Trump added that the right to vote is at the heart of American democracy and the integrity of the 2020 presidential and future elections is at stake.

As many states continue to finalize and certify the results of the US presidential election, major US news networks have called the 2020 US Presidential election for Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump has also claimed victory, disputing the projections and initiating a number of legal challenges, contesting the election results in several key battleground states citing alleged wide-spread election fraud.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote Trump 2020 All

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

4 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

4 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

4 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

3 hours ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

3 hours ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.