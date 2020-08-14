Trump Says He Will 'Probably' Deliver Republican Convention Speech on White House Lawn

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump during an interview said he will probably deliver his Republican National Convention speech on the White House lawn.

"I'll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place," Trump told The New York Post on Thursday.

Trump also said it would be the easiest for law enforcement and the US Secret Service.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place August 21-24 at Charlotte, North Carolina. Members of the Republican party will officially nominate Trump as the Republican candidate for the November election.