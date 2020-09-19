UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Saddened By Death Of Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that he was saddened by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On Friday, Ginsburg died of cancer at the age of 87 years.

"It's sad, she was an amazing woman," Trump told reporters on late Friday.

Trump has not spoken about possible nominees for Ginsburg's seat in the Supreme Court.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that she was admiring Ginsburg's career, adding that the US flag on the White House had been dipped over the death of the justice.

