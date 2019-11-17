Trump Started Physical Exam to Save Time in Presidential Race in 2020- Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump has started his medical check-up to avoid wasting time during the 2020 presidential race, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Saturday.

During the year 2020, the United States will hold the next presidential election.

"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed [National Military Medical Center]," Grisham said in a statement.

Last time, President Trump had his physical exam in February, 2019. At that time, his health was described as very good.