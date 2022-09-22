UrduPoint.com

Truss Mulls Moving UK's Embassy To Jerusalem - Israeli Prime Minister

Published September 22, 2022

Truss Mulls Moving UK's Embassy to Jerusalem - Israeli Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is envisaging moving the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted on Thursday.

"I thank my good friend, British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who announced that she is positively considering the question of moving the British embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel," Lapid wrote.

During discussion by the two heads of government at the United Nations' General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, they also talked about the need for a long-term strategy to contain Iran, the UK Prime Minister's Office stated.

Lapid, who also serves as his country's foreign affairs minister, shared his delight at meeting the new UK Prime Minister, describing her as "a true friend of Israel", in another tweet. He is scheduled to speak at the General Assembly on Thursday.

