UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisian Prime Minister Delegates Powers Until End Of Presidential Campaign - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Tunisian Prime Minister Delegates Powers Until End of Presidential Campaign - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has decided to focus on the presidential run and temporarily delegate his powers to Public Service Minister Kamal Morjane, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Youm7 media outlet, Chahed said that his decision was necessary to focus on the presidential run and guarantee equal conditions for all candidates.

Chahed, who is considered to be one of the most popular candidates, announced his bid on August 9. He is supported by many influential Tunisian politicians and public figures.

The snap election was scheduled for September 15 due to the death of incumbent President Beji Caid Essebsi in July. As of now, the country's central election commission registered 26 candidates. The campaign will kick off on September 2 and finish on September 13.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan July August September Media All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

1 hour ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

19 minutes ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

1 hour ago

Google, Apple say protecting Kazakhs from governme ..

1 hour ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.