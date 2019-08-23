Tunisian Prime Minister Delegates Powers Until End of Presidential Campaign - Reports

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has decided to focus on the presidential run and temporarily delegate his powers to Public Service Minister Kamal Morjane, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Youm7 media outlet, Chahed said that his decision was necessary to focus on the presidential run and guarantee equal conditions for all candidates.

Chahed, who is considered to be one of the most popular candidates, announced his bid on August 9. He is supported by many influential Tunisian politicians and public figures.

The snap election was scheduled for September 15 due to the death of incumbent President Beji Caid Essebsi in July. As of now, the country's central election commission registered 26 candidates. The campaign will kick off on September 2 and finish on September 13.