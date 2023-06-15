Turkey Conducts International Military Drills Involving Drones - Reports

Turkey conducted an international military exercise "Anatolian Phoenix-2023" to practice protection of military convoys, evacuation of the wounded from the combat zone, parachute landing and coordination between jets and drones, Turkish media reported on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Turkey conducted an international military exercise "Anatolian Phoenix-2023" to practice protection of military convoys, evacuation of the wounded from the combat zone, parachute landing and coordination between jets and drones, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

The drills took place in Turkey's Konya province, Anadolu Agency reported adding that military personnel from Azerbaijan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Qatar took part in the exercise, hosted by the 3rd Turkish air force command in Konya province.

Armed forces of Nigeria, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Germany attended the exercise as observers, the news agency reported.

All tasks in the exercise were as close to combat as possible, the report said. Jets, long-range radar detection aircraft, transport aircraft, UAVs, and helicopters were involved, it added.

For the first time, T70 multipurpose helicopters and Qatar air force Apache helicopters were used in the exercise. Atilla Gulan, commander of the Turkish air force, reportedly observed the exercise.

Scenarios of military convoy protection, air support, evacuation of wounded troops from combat zone, parachute landing and personnel evacuation were practiced, the report said. F-16 fighters hit targets assigned by special forces from the front line, according to Anadolu. All tasks were successfully accomplished, the news agency reported.