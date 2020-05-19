Turkey Extends Entry, Exit Ban in 15 Provinces Until June 3 Over COVID-19 - Ministry

Turkey has extended entry and exit restrictions for its 15 provinces through June 3, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Turkey has extended entry and exit restrictions for its 15 provinces through June 3, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Thirty-one provinces were first put on a 15-day lockdown in early April. The authorities have since extended the restrictions twice. As of now, 15 provinces remain on lockdown.

These are Ankara, Istanbul, Balikesir, Bursa, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Izmir, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van and Zonguldak.

As of Monday, Turkey recorded 1,158 COVID-19 cases compared to 1,368 infections the day before amid the loosening of the lockdown, taking the total to 150,593. The death toll has risen by 31 to 4,171.