Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey on Wednesday announced the start of a new phase in its domestic counter-terrorism operations in the country's southeast.

Operation Eren-11 Sehi Forests has been launched in the eastern Bitlis and southeastern Siirt provinces with 781 personnel from the gendarmerie, police, and village guards, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

This year, Turkey launched Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017.

The fresh operation aims to eliminate the separatist PKK/KCK terror group and clear the region of terrorists.

The ministry added that the Eren operations are ongoing with determination. Turkey launched operations "Kapan" and "Yildirim" in 2020 to wipe out the separatist PKK terror group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.