UrduPoint.com

Turkey Neutralizes PKK Terrorists Wanted By Interpol

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:27 PM

Turkey neutralizes PKK terrorists wanted by Interpol

A wanted terrorist has been "neutralized" in an anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A wanted terrorist has been "neutralized" in an anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorist -- identified as Veysel Akkus, codenamed Herdem Amed -- and three other terrorists were "neutralized" in air-backed operations by local gendarmerie forces in the province of Siirt as part of Operation Eren-13 on Oct. 21, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorist, sought by Interpol with a red notice, was also in the grey category of the ministry's wanted list, with a bounty of up to 500,000 Turkish liras (roughly $30,450) on his head.

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red being the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Akkus, who was active in the PKK since 2004, was involved in many terrorist acts in the provinces of Diyarbakir and Erzurum.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January to eliminate terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Ministry Turkey Orange Siirt Erzurum Diyarbakir January Women 2017

Recent Stories

German envoy calls on Army Chief, lauds Pakistan's ..

German envoy calls on Army Chief, lauds Pakistan's role in Afghan situation

1 minute ago
 Election on Tehsil Mayor seat in DIK postponed: DE ..

Election on Tehsil Mayor seat in DIK postponed: DEO

1 minute ago
 Russia Hopes Next Round of Iran Talks to Lead to A ..

Russia Hopes Next Round of Iran Talks to Lead to Agreement - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Homage paid to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan

Homage paid to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan

1 minute ago
 Nouman Khan wins All Pakistan U13 Boys Squash Cham ..

Nouman Khan wins All Pakistan U13 Boys Squash Championship

4 minutes ago
 Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant

Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.