Turkey neutralizes PKK terrorists wanted by Interpol

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A wanted terrorist has been "neutralized" in an anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorist -- identified as Veysel Akkus, codenamed Herdem Amed -- and three other terrorists were "neutralized" in air-backed operations by local gendarmerie forces in the province of Siirt as part of Operation Eren-13 on Oct. 21, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorist, sought by Interpol with a red notice, was also in the grey category of the ministry's wanted list, with a bounty of up to 500,000 Turkish liras (roughly $30,450) on his head.

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red being the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Akkus, who was active in the PKK since 2004, was involved in many terrorist acts in the provinces of Diyarbakir and Erzurum.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January to eliminate terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.