UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Not Planning To Buy Russia's Su-35 Fighters Instead Of US F-35 - Defense Industries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:24 PM

Turkey Not Planning to Buy Russia's Su-35 Fighters Instead of US F-35 - Defense Industries

Turkey does not intend to purchase Su-35 fighters from Russia instead of the US' F-35s, the delivery of which was frozen by Washington due to Ankara's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system, President of Defense Industries Ismail Demir said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Turkey does not intend to purchase Su-35 fighters from Russia instead of the US' F-35s, the delivery of which was frozen by Washington due to Ankara's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system, President of Defense Industries Ismail Demir said on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said that Ankara would take measures, including looking for the same equipment in other countries, if Washington refused to sell it the latest F-35 fighters.

"The acquisition of the Su-35 [fighters] from Russia is on the agenda. But we have no idea to replace one aircraft with another.

Our main goal is national combat aircraft. We will do what is most fully in line with our national interests," Demir said, as quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.

In July 2019, the United States suspended Ankara's participation in its F-35 multirole fighter program over the delivery of the first batch of S-400 batteries to Turkey and later completely removed it from the project. In December, Washington imposed sanctions on Turkey's weapons procurement sector over the S-400 issue. Despite that, however, Turkey continues to manufacture F-35 parts.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Washington Same Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan July December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

25 minutes ago

WAM Feature: ‘62 years into fishing, I want to e ..

25 minutes ago

Security of KMC's head office tightened

38 seconds ago

Governor for BPSC more efficient, transparent

40 seconds ago

Barrister Saif asks opposition for constructive ro ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.