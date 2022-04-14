UrduPoint.com

Turkey's E-7T Aircraft Makes First Flight From NATO Airbase In Germany - Alliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Turkish early warning and control E-7T aircraft took to the skies for the first time from Geilenkirchen Air Base in Germany as part of NATO's military exercise Ramstein Alloy, the alliance said in a statement on Thursday

"A Turkish Air Force E-7T, flying from Geilenkirchen Air Base for the first time, acted as the airborne command and control post for fighter activities above the Baltic Sea Region during NATO's multinational exercise Ramstein Alloy 22-1, 11-12 Apr, 22," the statement read.

According to the alliance, the mission marks the third visit of Turkish Air Force personnel to the Baltic region.

The Ramstein Alloy is a series of military drills of NATO Air Forces in the Baltic region meant to enhance relationships and interoperability between allied air forces. The drills are carried out thrice yearly.

