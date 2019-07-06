UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Erdogan Urges End To Haftar Attacks In Libya: Presidency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:56 PM

Turkey's Erdogan urges end to Haftar attacks in Libya: presidency

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to "unlawful attacks" by strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces during a meeting with the Libyan prime minister on Friday, the Turkish presidency said.

Ankara, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to "unlawful attacks" by strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces during a meeting with the Libyan prime minister on Friday, the Turkish presidency said.

"The president renewed his support for the internationally-recognised government and urged an end to unlawful attacks by Haftar's forces," the presidency said in a statement.

Erdogan met with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in Istanbul earlier Friday.

The Turkish leader told Sarraj his Libyan Government of National Accord had Ankara's support in its bid to ensure Libya's peace and stability, the presidency added.

