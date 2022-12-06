Turkish F-5 Fighter Jet Crashes in Konya Province - Defense Ministry

An F-5 military aircraft crashed in the central Turkish province of Konya on Tuesday, the pilot managed to eject and survived the accident, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) An F-5 military aircraft crashed in the central Turkish province of Konya on Tuesday, the pilot managed to eject and survived the accident, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"The F-5 combat training aircraft crashed in Konya due to a collision with a bird; the engines stopped.

The pilot ejected, he was hospitalized, now his condition is stable," the ministry said in a statement.

The fighter jet was part of the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish air forces, which is known for stunts at major events.