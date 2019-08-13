UrduPoint.com
Turkish Forces Neutralize 4 PKK Fighters In Southeastern Province Of Hakkari - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

Turkish Forces Neutralize 4 PKK Fighters in Southeastern Province of Hakkari - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Four fighters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were neutralized on Monday by the Turkish security forces in the southeastern province of Hakkari, local media reported.

The gendarmerie forces conducted an operation in rural areas of the Yuksekova district, the Anadolu news agency reported citing the Interior Ministry.

The Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to describe killed or detained terrorists.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK since the early 1980s.

The group, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, is officially listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara. The PKK and Ankara agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants, it collapsed just two years later.

Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country. In late May, Ankara also launched Operation Claw, targeting PKK militants in northern Iraq.

