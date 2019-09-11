Turkish Foreign Minister Discusses Afghanistan With NATO Secretary General - Source

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Afghanistan with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Afghanistan with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Our minster has held talks with Stoltenberg to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and security issues," the source said.

In recent days, the Taliban movement has conducted a number of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan that killed dozens of people, including a US serviceman.

The escalation damaged the Taliban-US peace talks, which would envisage the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country in exchange for the movement's commitment to cut ties with terrorist organizations and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists.

The Taliban activities also pose a threat to Afghanistan's upcoming presidential election, scheduled to take place on September 28, which the movement promised to disrupt. The government says it will ensure safety during the vote and prevent Taliban attacks.