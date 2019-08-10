UrduPoint.com
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Expected To Visit Baku On October 3 - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 03:49 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Baku on October 3, a diplomatic source in the capital of Azerbaijan told Sputnik

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Baku on October 3, a diplomatic source in the capital of Azerbaijan told Sputnik.

"The head of Turkish republic will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the seventh meeting of the Turkic Council, as well as in events dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkic Council," the source said.

According to the source, the Turkish president will be accompanied by a large delegation during the visit.

The Turkic Council unites Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. Established in 2009, it aims to coordinate efforts to fight international terrorism, and promote cooperation in various spheres, inducing law enforcement, trade, science, technology, education and mass media.

