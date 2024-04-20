Open Menu

Turkish Scientists Study Receive Offers, Including US, Canada, To Maintain Research, Development Studies In Those

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Turkish scientists study receive offers, including US, Canada, to maintain research, development studies in those

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A study by Turkish scientists, which found the existence of microplastics in brain cells, will shed light on whether these products, used daily, are a factor in Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis (MS), stroke and cerebral hemorrhage in the future.

The study conducted by Emrah Celtikci at Türkiye's Gazi University Medical school Neurosurgery Department and Sedat Gundogdu from Cukurova University's Fisheries Faculty was featured in a documentary in Canada and published as an article in The New York Times.

Pointing out that people have been intertwined with plastics for 100 years, Celtikci said: "For instance, when water is put into a plastic bottle, small pieces of plastic begin to separate and most of the separated pieces are made up of parts that are too small to be seen by the eye, called nano.

"Thus, they can pass unhindered to any part of the body. These are called microplastics."

Celtikci said he contacted the Microplastics Working Group in 2022 and examined studies conducted.

He explained that he turned to the subject after there was no study in the scientific literature showing if microplastics were found in the brain due to environmental factors.

Related Topics

Water Canada New York From

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

14 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

14 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

14 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

14 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

14 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

14 hours ago

More Stories From World