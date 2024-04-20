Turkish scientists study receive offers, including US, Canada, to maintain research, development studies in those

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A study by Turkish scientists, which found the existence of microplastics in brain cells, will shed light on whether these products, used daily, are a factor in Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis (MS), stroke and cerebral hemorrhage in the future.

The study conducted by Emrah Celtikci at Türkiye's Gazi University Medical school Neurosurgery Department and Sedat Gundogdu from Cukurova University's Fisheries Faculty was featured in a documentary in Canada and published as an article in The New York Times.

Pointing out that people have been intertwined with plastics for 100 years, Celtikci said: "For instance, when water is put into a plastic bottle, small pieces of plastic begin to separate and most of the separated pieces are made up of parts that are too small to be seen by the eye, called nano.

"Thus, they can pass unhindered to any part of the body. These are called microplastics."

Celtikci said he contacted the Microplastics Working Group in 2022 and examined studies conducted.

He explained that he turned to the subject after there was no study in the scientific literature showing if microplastics were found in the brain due to environmental factors.