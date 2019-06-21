UrduPoint.com
Twelve Extremists Planning To Create Sharia State In Russia's North Caucasus Detained- FSB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:07 PM

Russian law enforcers have suppressed the activities of an extremist Islamist organization in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, located in the Russian federal district of North Caucasus, and have detained 12 extremists who have been spreading propaganda and have been planning to create a Sharia state in the North Caucasus, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement on Friday

The FSB, the Russian Interior Ministry and the Russian National Guard have jointly suppressed the activities of a cell of the Takfir wal-Hijra extremist organization (banned in Russia), the FSB specified.

"Members of the criminal group were spreading ideas of radical islam, they made attempts to oust municipal officials and had plans to create on the territory of the North Caucasus a state with Sharia form of government. Twelve members of the extremist organization were detained, one of them in Moscow. All of them are residents of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic," the FSB said.

Weapons, CD disks with terrorism-related videos and extremist religious literature have been seized during searches, the FSB added.

