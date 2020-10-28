A total of 28 Taliban insurgents were killed and nine others injured in air and ground operations of the joint Afghan forces in the southern province of Kandahar, the provincial police spokesman, Nasir Barakzai, said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) A total of 28 Taliban insurgents were killed and nine others injured in air and ground operations of the joint Afghan forces in the southern province of Kandahar, the provincial police spokesman, Nasir Barakzai, said on Wednesday.

According to Barakzai, a heavy clash between the Taliban radical movement and the Afghan security forces took place in Kandahar's Arghandab district, and the joint Afghan forces launched air and ground operations against the insurgents.

"A total of 28 insurgents were killed and nine others were wounded in the operation," Barakzai said in a statement.

According to Barakzai, the Taliban were pushed back from Tabin and Joy Lahore areas of the Arghandab district, and they are currently surrounded by the Afghan forces in the area around Mount Bolan.