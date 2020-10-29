UrduPoint.com
Twenty-One Taliban Killed In Afghanistan's Southern Kandahar Province - Police

Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Twenty-one Taliban insurgents, including a prominent commander, were killed in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, where clashes between the Taliban and the security forces continue, the provincial police chief, Tadin Khan, told Sputnik.

"Khalil, the Taliban commander for the district, was killed along with 20 other Taliban insurgents in the Tarnawa and Tabin areas of Arghandab [district] late yesterday afternoon," Khan said.

According to the police chief, Khalil ” a resident of the Arghandab district ” was also in charge of the Taliban's military commission for Kandahar's Zherai district.

A security source who did not want to be named told Sputnik that the Afghan National Army's base in Tarnawa had been liberated from the Taliban's siege, and that several insurgents had been killed or wounded in artillery attacks.

The Taliban have taken responsibility for the attack.

As the clashes intensify in Kandahar, the chief of staff and a senior deputy interior minister have arrived there.

