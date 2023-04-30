Two Chinese Nationals Dead After Vessel Capsizes in Philippines - Embassy

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Two Chinese citizens died, and two others are missing after a vessel capsized near the Philippines' coast, the Chinese embassy to the Republic of the Philippines confirmed on Sunday.

On Friday night, a Sierra Leonean technical vessel MV Hong Hai189 collided with tanker MT Petite Soeur, which was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, near the Corregidor Island in the Philippines.

As a result, MV Hong Hai189 capsized.

"Twenty crew members were thrown overboard, including 16 Chinese nationals and four Philippines' citizens. At the moment, 12 Chinese crew members have been rescued, two unfortunately died, and another two are searched for," the embassy's statement read.

Also, three out of the four Philippine citizens were rescued and one died, the embassy added.