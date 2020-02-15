Two Domestic Test Systems for Сoronavirus Identification Effective in Russia - Watchdog

Two Russian-made diagnostic test systems to detect the new strain of coronavirus are effectively used to inspect everyone arriving in Russia from China, Anna Popova, head of Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection (Rospotrebnadzor), told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Two Russian-made diagnostic test systems to detect the new strain of coronavirus are effectively used to inspect everyone arriving in Russia from China, Anna Popova, head of Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection (Rospotrebnadzor), told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There is no single patient with coronavirus currently in Russia. At the same time, two effective test systems that were certified in China are fully covering the flow [of travelers], checking everyone arriving from China," Popova said.

In late January, Rospotrebnadzor's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, Vector, registered two test systems for coronavirus diagnosis.

So far, Russia has registered two coronavirus patients, both of them have already been discharged from hospital.

In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1,523 fatalities, with 66,492 people having been infected. Over 1,700 doctors have been infected with COVID-19, six of them have died.