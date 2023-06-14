UrduPoint.com

Two Involved In 'False Elector' Case Appear Before Washington Grand Jury - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Two Involved in 'False Elector' Case Appear Before Washington Grand Jury - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald and Vice Chairman Jim DeGraffenreid appeared before a grand jury in Washington in connection with the investigation into "false electors" after the 2020 US presidential election, NBC news reported.

The grand jury has been investigating former President Donald Trump and his associates' efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power in the United States by acting as fake electors, the report said on Tuesday.

McDonald and DeGraffenreid are alleged to have signed documents certifying that Trump won in Nevada despite him having lost, the report said.

US District Court Judge David Carter said those who put the fake electors ruse in motion likely committed felony crimes, the report said.

The US House January 6 Committee had unearthed evidence that Trump was aware of the electors plan. Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a deposition to the panel that Trump called her to talk about the importance of the RNC helping the campaign gather contingent electors, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Election Washington Trump Ruse David United States January 2020 Media Court

Recent Stories

MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best ..

MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best diabetes awareness poster des ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

3 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

4 hours ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

4 hours ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.