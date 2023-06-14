Two Involved in 'False Elector' Case Appear Before Washington Grand Jury - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald and Vice Chairman Jim DeGraffenreid appeared before a grand jury in Washington in connection with the investigation into "false electors" after the 2020 US presidential election, NBC news reported.

The grand jury has been investigating former President Donald Trump and his associates' efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power in the United States by acting as fake electors, the report said on Tuesday.

McDonald and DeGraffenreid are alleged to have signed documents certifying that Trump won in Nevada despite him having lost, the report said.

US District Court Judge David Carter said those who put the fake electors ruse in motion likely committed felony crimes, the report said.

The US House January 6 Committee had unearthed evidence that Trump was aware of the electors plan. Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a deposition to the panel that Trump called her to talk about the importance of the RNC helping the campaign gather contingent electors, according to media reports.