Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Two Men Involved in Conspiracy to Kidnap Michigan Governor Found Guilty - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The final two men involved in the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were found guilty Tuesday, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Adam Fox, of Wyoming, Michigan, and Barry Croft Jr., of Bear, Delaware, were found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property," the release said. "Croft was additionally convicted of knowingly possessing an unregistered destructive device, specifically an improvised explosive wrapped in pennies for shrapnel.

Fox and Croft, the release added, were part of a group of anti-government extremists who planned to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation cottage near Elk Rapids, Michigan and then hang her.

They planned to use a bomb to blow up a bridge that led to Whitmer's home and hinder her security detail and other law enforcement officers from responding to the proposed kidnapping.

