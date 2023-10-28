Open Menu

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom, One Terrorist Killed In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, one terrorist killed in KP

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Two separate terrorist incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein two soldiers embraced martyrdom, while one terrorist was killed and two others were arrested.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District and after intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured and were apprehended by security forces, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians in the area," the ISPR press release said.

The ISPR said that in another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device exploded in the general area of Sarwekai, South Waziristan District and resultantly two brave soldiers; Sepoy Banaras Khan (age: 23 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Abdul Karim (age: 23 years, resident of District Khyber), embraced Shahadat.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the press release added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist Target Killing South Waziristan Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange ISPR From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

6 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

6 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

10 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

10 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

12 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

13 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

14 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

14 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

14 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

15 hours ago

More Stories From World