UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Turkish Troops Killed In Syria's Idlib: Defence Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:16 PM

Two Turkish troops killed in Syria's Idlib: defence ministry

Two Turkish soldiers have been killed and two others wounded in an air strike in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the defence ministry said on Thursday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Two Turkish soldiers have been killed and two others wounded in an air strike in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

Turkey, which supports several rebel groups in the area, immediately responded to the attack by hitting Syrian "regime targets", the ministry said on Twitter.

The latest casualties have brought the number of Turkish security personnel killed in regime fire in Idlib this month to 19.

Damascus backed by Russian air strikes has pressed an offensive to take back the last rebel bastion of Idlib.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes since December in the largest displacement since the civil war in Syria broke out almost nine years ago.

The attacks on Turkish forces have caused strains between the regime's key ally Russia and Turkey.

Ankara urged the regime to pull back by the end of February from behind its military posts in Idlib.

Russian diplomats and military officials were due to hold second round of negotiations with their Turkish counterparts on Thursday.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Syria Russia Turkey Twitter Idlib February December From

Recent Stories

Nearly 1 in 10 (8%) Pakistanis claim that, on a lo ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Dominican President on In ..

4 minutes ago

Prevention from Coronavirus: Schools, religious se ..

11 minutes ago

Isolation wards established at hospitals to treat ..

4 minutes ago

Dir Scouts set up free medical camp

4 minutes ago

We have told enemy we have better defence capabili ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.