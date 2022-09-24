Typhoon Talas Kills 2 People, Leaves 1 Missing, 3 Injured in Japan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Typhoon Talas has resulted in the death of two people, left one person missing and three others injured in Japan's central Shizuoka Prefecture, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

Two men have died as a result of a landslide that occurred due to heavy rainfall caused by the storm. A child is among the three injured people, according to the newspaper.

Some 55,000 homes were left without water in Shizuoka Prefecture due to equipment breakdown caused by the typhoon, Japanese broadcaster NHK said. Earlier in the day, media reported that about 115,000 houses were left without electricity in the prefecture after power lines collapsed due to a landslide.

The broadcaster also reported that 700 families were cut off from supplies following the destruction of roads.

In the city of Hamamatsu in Shizuoka Prefecture a bridge was destroyed after a river overflowed from its banks, leaving dozens of houses flooded.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, typhoon Talas was 111 miles south-southwest of Shizuoka Prefecture as of noon local time (03:00 GMT). The storm is expected to move eastward through Saturday night. The agency issued landslide alert information for Shizuoka, Yamanashi and Fukushima prefectures.

Due to the typhoon, over 400 millimeters of precipitation fell in 12 hours in Shizuoka Prefecture, which is 1.4 times more than the average monthly norm for September in this area. The prefecture authorities ordered the evacuation of 1.78 million people.