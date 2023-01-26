UK Climate Minister Under Scrutiny Over Donations From Fuel, Aviation Business

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) UK climate minister Graham Stuart has drawn public attention at home over donations he received from fuel and aviation-focused firms during the 2019 general election.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak picked the 60-year-old Yorkshire lawmaker to lead the country's green energy transition in September. Stuart has also represented the Beverley and Holderness constituency in northern England since 2005 and was reelected as its member of parliament in 2019.

The Guardian revealed on Thursday that Stuart had received 12,000 Pounds ($14,860) towards his reelection campaign from two Hull-based companies in his constituency. The government said that both donations had been declared publicly.

A 10,000-pound check came from JR Rix & Sons, a diverse group of mostly fossil fuel-oriented companies that is said to be also involved in low-energy technology, windfarm maintenance and carbon measurement.

An extra 2,000 pounds was donated by the CEO of aviation consultancy Bostonair, which the Guardian says is active in overseas markets and will not likely be affected by UK climate policies.

Stuart raised eyebrows in the UK when he said that new oil and gas licensing was beneficial for the environment. He also defended the government's decision to approve the UK's first deep coalmine in 30 years, arguing that not all fossil fuels were "the spawn of the devil."