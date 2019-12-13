UrduPoint.com
UK Conservatives Secure Landslide Victory In General Election With 365 Seats In Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:51 PM

UK Conservatives Secure Landslide Victory in General Election With 365 Seats in Parliament

The UK Conservative Party has secured the most convincing victory in the general election since 1987, gaining 365 seats in the House of Commons, with votes in all the 650 constituencies counted

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The UK Conservative Party has secured the most convincing victory in the general election since 1987, gaining 365 seats in the House of Commons, with votes in all the 650 Constituencies counted.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party secured 203 seats, and the Scottish National Party (SNP) strengthened its position, gaining 48 seats. Liberal Democrats won 11 seats.

The voter turnout exceeded 67 percent.

The early general election in the country is a result of a political crisis over London's exit from the European Union, with the Conservative Party striving to get Brexit done by January 31, the Liberal Democrats insisting that the United Kingdom should remain a member of the bloc, and the Labour Party calling for a new referendum on the matter.

While the Tories were expected to gain a majority in the House of Commons, no polls predicted such a landslide victory.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged earlier in the day to get Brexit done by January 31.

