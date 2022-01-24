UrduPoint.com

UK Court Allows Assange To Challenge US Extradition Decision - WikiLeaks

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 04:18 PM

UK Court Allows Assange to Challenge US Extradition Decision - WikiLeaks

The London High Court allowed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to appeal to the UK Supreme Court a previous verdict approving his extradition to the United States, WikiLeaks said on Monday

"At 10.45 am WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange won his application to appeal to the UK Supreme Court," the WikiLeaks tweeted.

