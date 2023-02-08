UK, Greece Sign New Defense Cooperation Agreement - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The UK and Greece have signed a new defense cooperation agreement, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Greece's Minister for National Defence, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, signed the Joint Vision Statement (JVS) with UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, on a visit to the UK, which included a Guard of Honour in London and a tour of HMS Diamond - a Royal Navy destroyer - at His Majesty's Naval Base Portsmouth," the ministry said.

"The JVS highlights the shared determination to work together to enhance resilience against all security threats and challenges in the Euro-Atlantic area. To further develop the UK-Greek relationship, an annual 'Roadmap' outlining the defence cooperation priorities will be agreed each year," it said.