UK Labour leader Starmer faces police probe over lockdown gathering

Keir Starmer, leader of the UK's opposition Labour Party, will face a police probe into whether a campaign gathering in 2021 breached lockdown rules, weeks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fined for breaking the rules

London, May 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Keir Starmer, leader of the UK's opposition Labour Party, will face a police probe into whether a campaign gathering in 2021 breached lockdown rules, weeks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fined for breaking the rules.

"We can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted," Durham Police said in a statement Friday.

Starmer insists the gathering did not contravene rules against indoor gatherings since he was working.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "We're obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken."The police force looked into the event at the time, but concluded that "no offence had been established."