Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 10:35 PM

UK Prime Minister Apologizes to LGBT Veterans for Gay Ban in Military Before 2000

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized on Wednesday on behalf of the government to all LGBT people who had served in the British armed forces and had suffered discrimination due to the ban on homosexuality in the military, which was abolished in 2000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized on Wednesday on behalf of the government to all LGBT people who had served in the British armed forces and had suffered discrimination due to the ban on homosexuality in the military, which was abolished in 2000.

"In that period, many endured the most horrific sexual abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment, all while bravely serving this country. Today, on behalf of the British state, I apologize," Sunak said while addressing the House of Commons.

Earlier in the day, a government-commissioned review was published about LGBT veterans' experience of military service during the ban, covering the period from 1967-2000. The authors called on the prime minister to apologize to the community of LGBT veterans in parliament on behalf of the nation and recommended that the government pay compensation.

