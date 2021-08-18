UrduPoint.com

UK Says Scrambled Fighter Jets To Intercept Russia's Su-24 Over Black Sea

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The UK's Royal Air Force (RAF) said on Tuesday that it had intercepted a military aircraft identified as Russia's Su-24 in international airspace over the Black Sea off the coast of Romania.

"RAF Typhoons in Romania scrambled to intercept a Russian fighter in International Airspace over the Black Sea. The aircraft had not filed a flight plan & wasn't speaking to Romanian ATC so was deemed a flight safety hazard," the RAF tweeted.

The air force said that the policing mission scrambled when the Russian aircraft was detected entering the Bucharest flight information region and heading toward Romanian airspace.

The Typhoon jets were "airborne within minutes" and shadowed the Russian plane until it left the Bucharest flight information region, according to one of the pilots. The Su-24 had flown some 20 miles from the Romanian coast before being intercepted, after which the RAF fighters returned to the base, the statement said.

