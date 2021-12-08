UK to Allocate Additional $1.32Bln in Support for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The United Kingdom will allocate additional 1 billion British pounds ($1.32 billion) in support for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The United Kingdom will allocate additional 1 billion British Pounds ($1.32 billion) in support for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"Great news from London: UK will allocate an additional 1-billion in support for Ukraine.

That means new investments, trade, security. As a result of my negotiations with @BorisJohnson last year, the total volume of British support increases to 3,5-billion," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.