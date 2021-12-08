UK To Allocate Additional $1.32Bln In Support For Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:47 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The United Kingdom will allocate additional 1 billion British Pounds ($1.32 billion) in support for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.
"Great news from London: UK will allocate an additional 1-billion in support for Ukraine.
That means new investments, trade, security. As a result of my negotiations with @BorisJohnson last year, the total volume of British support increases to 3,5-billion," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.