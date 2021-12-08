UrduPoint.com

UK To Allocate Additional $1.32Bln In Support For Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:47 PM

UK to Allocate Additional $1.32Bln in Support for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The United Kingdom will allocate additional 1 billion British pounds ($1.32 billion) in support for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The United Kingdom will allocate additional 1 billion British Pounds ($1.32 billion) in support for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"Great news from London: UK will allocate an additional 1-billion in support for Ukraine.

That means new investments, trade, security. As a result of my negotiations with @BorisJohnson last year, the total volume of British support increases to 3,5-billion," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Twitter London United Kingdom From Billion

Recent Stories

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab congratulates national crick ..

Chief Minister Punjab congratulates national cricket team

3 minutes ago
 KPRA provides on spot registration to taxpayers un ..

KPRA provides on spot registration to taxpayers under three days registration dr ..

3 minutes ago
 DC for success of anti-polio campaign

DC for success of anti-polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helic ..

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helicopter crash

35 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Re-purposing Soyuz Spaceship for Space T ..

Roscosmos Re-purposing Soyuz Spaceship for Space Tourism - Chief

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.