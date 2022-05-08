UrduPoint.com

UK To Allocate Additional $1.6 Billion In Aid To Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 07:30 AM

UK to Allocate Additional $1.6 Billion in Aid to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has confirmed an additional funding package for Kiev in the amount of 1.3 billion Pounds ($1.6 billion), The Sunday Times reports.

The funds will be taken from the Treasury's emergency reserves and will come in addition to the United Kingdom's existing 1.5 billion-pound support to Ukraine, the newspaper said on Sunday.

Sunak confirmed the additional aid following pressure from UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, The Sunday Times said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Wallace United Kingdom February Sunday From Billion

Recent Stories

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

7 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

7 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

7 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

7 hours ago
 Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successfu ..

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successful completion of CPEC: Ahsan Iq ..

7 hours ago
 One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.